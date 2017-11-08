Perry, top recruit in GA, signs to Mississippi State

Al Perry (left) played at Mississippi State in the 70s (Source: WALB)

It's not broke and Reggie Perry isn't fixing it.

The Thomasville forward became Georgia's top recruit as a Bulldog.

He's officially remaining a Bulldog in college.

Perry signed his letter of intent with Mississippi State on national signing day Wednesday afternoon.

He's the 16th best player in the nation and the 5th best power forward according to ESPN.

Perry's the third 5-star recruit to commit to Ben Howland since he took over in Starkville in 2015.

The 6 foot 9 stretch forward is also following his father Al Perry's footsteps who was a bulldog in the 70s.

Both Howland, and Al played roles in Perry's decision.

"It's really good. I feel that I'm built for it. My parents have done a good job raising me, I've been working hard all my life so I feel I'm built for it," said Perry. "I know that coach Howland can get me to where I want to be and that's why I chose Mississippi State."

Perry chose Starkville over several SEC and ACC offers.

He and Thomasville tip off the basketball season November 17th at home against Westover.

