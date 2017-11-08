Low voter turnout 'disappointing' to elections supervisor - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Low voter turnout 'disappointing' to elections supervisor

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Low voter turnout in Albany's general election. (Source: WALB) Low voter turnout in Albany's general election. (Source: WALB)
Ginger Nickerson (Source: WALB) Ginger Nickerson (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany's Elections Supervisor said an extremely low number of people voted in Tuesday's general election.

Ginger Nickerson said it's disappointing the city didn't have a larger voter turnout. 

The board spent a little over $1,000 on ballots, and they only mailed out 30. 

Out of the 6,000 active registered voters, a little over 900 people showed up to vote. 

"I remind individuals all the time that this is our local government," said Nickerson. "We start at the bottom and you work your way up.  And these are the individuals that you have access to, that you can reach out and make phone calls to. You can actually schedule to go see them in their office and they're going to sit down and talk to you."

If you didn't vote in the general election and are registered to vote, you still can vote in the runoff election for city commissioner Ward 2. 

That will be held Tuesday December 5th. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    GBI not asked to assist in GA elections system investigation

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:18 PM EST2017-11-08 22:18:13 GMT
    The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)The GBI said when they are asked to help with technology crimes those investigations are usually taken over by a federal agency. (Source: GBI)

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

    Although the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a hard focus on cyber crimes, agents said they have not been asked to help with any elections system investigations in the state of Georgia.

    More >>

  • APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    APD searches for woman wanted for neglect

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-11-08 22:05:28 GMT
    Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)Amber Blackshear (Source: APD)

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

    Investigators said a 64-year-old woman in her care was taken to the hospital back in September.

    More >>

  • Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Chehaw curator opens up about wrongful animal feeding

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-11-08 22:03:08 GMT
    Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)Curators at Chehaw's zoo explain the proper feeding of the animals. (Source: WALB)

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>

    A Facebook post, shared more than 1,200 times, sparked some conversation on social media this week.  It shows a picture of on of Chehaw's largest alligators with pieces of bread thrown on top of it. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly