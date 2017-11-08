Preparations underway for Albany Ward 2 commission race runoff

Albany's Elections Supervisor said an extremely low number of people voted in Tuesday's general election. Ginger Nickerson said it's disappointing the city didn't have a larger voter turnout.More >>
A man is now facing charges after police said they found him trying to steal 10 pounds of pecans from a Dougherty County grove.
This Christmas marks the 17th year that the Leesburg Police Department has led a toy collection for Lee County foster families.
Preparations are underway for the upcoming runoff election for Albany city commissioner Ward 2. The runoff will be held Tuesday, December the 5th.
A group effort among board members and the elections office helped calm some nerves during an hour-long power outage Tuesday night at the Government Center.
