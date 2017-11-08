Preparations underway for Albany Ward 2 commission race runoff

Preparations are underway for the upcoming runoff election for Albany city commissioner Ward 2.

The runoff will be held Tuesday, December the 5th.

There were five candidates vying for the Ward 2 commission seat in Albany this election.

After numbers came in on Election Day, it was determined there will be a runoff between Matt Fuller and incumbent Bobby Coleman.

The next step is for the board to certify the November election on Monday, and from there, they will schedule testing of equipment and getting ready for advanced voting.

"Registration will not re-open for this runoff election. It's a continuation of the general election," Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson. "So no one will be eligible to register to vote for this election. And we just hope those individuals that are registered will come out and vote. And if you did not in the November general, please come out in the December runoff."

The same five precincts will be open for the runoff election.

Advanced voting will be held at the Elections Office only.

Advanced voting dates have not yet been scheduled.

