Power outage caused some anxiety for elections office

The power was out at the Government Center for an hour Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

A group effort among board members and the elections office helped calm some nerves during an hour-long power outage Tuesday night at the Government Center.

A transformer fire knocked out power to the south side of Albany Tuesday afternoon.

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said the power outage affected the server used to tally votes.

Nickerson said their main concern was their phone system being out, which meant they couldn't direct individuals at the precincts who had questions.

Nickerson said five board members went to the five precincts to notify everyone.

"First time in my history of being here," she said. "A little anxious, a lot of praying. Hopeful that it would come back up by 7. Thankfully, the polling places were not affected, so the voters could still continue to vote. We just needed to be ready to receive everyone by 7, so we could give out the numbers that were needed."

The power came back on around 5 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

