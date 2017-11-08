APD searches for persons of interest in Albany bank robbery

The Albany Police Department is looking for two people to question after an Albany bank was robbed.

Shataz Jawain Hampton and Kamilya Renae Whitlock are persons of interest in the armed robbery of the Renasant Bank, at 721 North Westover Boulevard Monday.

The FBI is also investigating this crime.

Both Hampton and Whitlock are wanted by law enforcement in other open cases.

Hampton, 24, is wanted on a Criminal Trespass-Family Violence warrant. Whitlock is 20 years old.

Hampton is 5’6 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, hands and his chest. His last known address is located in the 2800 block of Elton Street.

If you can help, call Albany CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS, 911 or the FBI 770-216-3000.

