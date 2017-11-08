Tifton bank collects 10,000 cans during annual food drive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton bank collects 10,000 cans during annual food drive

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Ameris employees stocked the shelves at this local soup kitchen Wednesday (Source: WALB) Ameris employees stocked the shelves at this local soup kitchen Wednesday (Source: WALB)
The Ameris Bank located on Tifton's 2nd St. collected around 10,000 cans (Source: WALB) The Ameris Bank located on Tifton's 2nd St. collected around 10,000 cans (Source: WALB)
Deanna Thompson with some of her Ameris Bank colleagues (Source: WALB) Deanna Thompson with some of her Ameris Bank colleagues (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The Tiftarea Soup Kitchen now has a stocked pantry thanks to the help of Ameris Bank.

On Wednesday morning, several Ameris employees from Tifton's 2nd Street location brought over non-perishable food items.

During the month of October, the bank collected donations from businesses, customers, and other employees.

The branch collected 10,000 cans during this year's food drive. Overall, all three of the Tifton Ameris branches collected around 30,00 cans.

The employees said they couldn't have done it without the community's support.

"They come in and they got everything out of their pantry. They're so willing to give out of their check from $10 to $20 or even change. They're always willing," said Ameris Bank Employee Deanna Thompson.

The food drive is part of Ameris Bank's national "Helping Fight Hunger" campaign

The company collected around 999,000 cans for this year's drive.

If you'd still like to donate non-perishable food items, those at Tifton's 2nd Street location said they are still accepting donations. They can be dropped off during the day.

