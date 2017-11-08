Huge Sparks blaze called 'freak accident'

As a crew was moving a pile of scrap metal about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a propane tank hidden in the debris ignited, and caused a major fire in Sparks.
The tank was struck by an excavator, and that caused the gas in the tank to ignite, starting the huge fire
Joe Dent of the Sparks Fire Department said it took over four hours to get the fire out
"This was just one of those freak accidents," Dent said.
The Sparks Fire Department, called in the Pine Valley Fire Department, and the Lenox Fire Department for assistance.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.