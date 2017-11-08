Huge Sparks blaze called 'freak accident'

An aerial view of the fire (Source: JEFF CROSBY)

As a crew was moving a pile of scrap metal about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a propane tank hidden in the debris ignited, and caused a major fire in Sparks.

The tank was struck by an excavator, and that caused the gas in the tank to ignite, starting the huge fire

Joe Dent of the Sparks Fire Department said it took over four hours to get the fire out

"This was just one of those freak accidents," Dent said.

The Sparks Fire Department, called in the Pine Valley Fire Department, and the Lenox Fire Department for assistance.

