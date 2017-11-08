Area businesses recognize veterans and active military

Chehaw Park is also planning to honor our military members this weekend (Source: WALB)

From national retailers to local organizations, businesses are recognizing veterans and active military members, with special deals throughout the next few days.

Toys 'R' Us is offering a 15% discount to those who've served, or currently serving our country. Those wanting the discount need to bring a valid military I.D. The retailer is offering the discount from now until Saturday, November 11.

Michelle Carlton, Store Manager of the Albany Toys 'R' Us, said the discount can be used on most items in the store. So, it's a good time for the parents to start that holiday shopping.

"Hot toys are exactly that, they're hot. They do not stay in the store for long, so if you're lucky enough to get one and get one for 15% off then you're even luckier," Carlton said.

The store said offering a discount to military members is just one way the store can show its appreciation for them.

"Toys 'R' Us likes to recognize the services they've provided past, present, and future. We've got some dependents out there that come into the store at four years old and they may be future military for us. So, it's nice to give back and do something to show that we appreciate them.

On Saturday, the store will hold a special appreciation event for military members. It will happen outside of the store from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Other organizations will join the store. They'll be grilling and collect donations for Toys for Tots.

Other businesses are also showing their appreciation for servicemen and women.

On Friday, November 10, participating IHOP restaurants will provide retired and active military members with a free stack of red, white, and blue pancakes. The special offer can only be redeemed on Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At Chehaw Park, military members can get into the park and zoo free on Saturday, with a valid military I.D.

According to its website, Publix will take 10% off groceries for retired and active military personnel. That offer is only good on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Cracker Barrel will offer a free slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to servicemen and women.

Deals and discounts may vary on participating stores. Those looking to redeem these offers should call the location they wish to visit to make sure they are honoring the same deals.

