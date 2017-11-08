FEMA holds job fair in Valdosta

The Georgia Department of Labor and FEMA are hosting a job fair, to recruit more than 50 Georgians for local hire positions.
On Monday, November 13th, anyone who wants a job with FEMA can stop by the Valdosta Career Center, located at 221 South Ashley Street In Valdosta.
The hours of the job fair are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Officials says you should bring your resume and two forms of ID, and be prepared to be interviewed, and be processed for a background check.
You can also apply online HERE.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.