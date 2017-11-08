FEMA holds job fair in Valdosta

The Georgia Department of Labor and FEMA are hosting a job fair, to recruit more than 50 Georgians for local hire positions.

On Monday, November 13th, anyone who wants a job with FEMA can stop by the Valdosta Career Center, located at 221 South Ashley Street In Valdosta.

The hours of the job fair are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials says you should bring your resume and two forms of ID, and be prepared to be interviewed, and be processed for a background check.

You can also apply online HERE.

