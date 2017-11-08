Dougherty Co. Library looks to revitalize sponsorship program

Wednesday's meeting will take place at the Northwest Library (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty Co. Public Library is looking to bring back a special sponsorship program and is looking for interested residents to be a part of it.

The group, Friends of the Dougherty Co. Library, hasn't been active for 30 years and Pauline Abidde, Dougherty County Library Director, is looking forward to its return.

On Wednesday, November 8, the library will hold a special interest meeting to discuss the ways that people can be a part of the group.

Abidde said this is for those who love the library and want to support it as they look to bring in new concepts.

The library director said it's important for the library to bring in fresh ideas so that it can continue to better serve the community.

In the future, the library would like to host new events, like bringing in authors to discuss their books.

"Normally, those kinds of things are not funded in the local budget. So, there are many libraries that have friends groups and we would love to have an active group here in Dougherty County," Abidde explained.

The interest meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. at the Northwest Library on Dawson Road.

Those who are unable to make it to the meeting can pick up an application at any of the Dougherty County branches.

