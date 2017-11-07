Valdosta sees low voter turnout for city council races

In Valdosta, there will be two new city council members on the board next year, with one incumbent returning. (Source: WALB)

In Valdosta, there will be two new city council members on the board next year, with one incumbent returning.

Eric Howard won District 4 and Andy Gibbs won the race for District 6 for the Valdosta City Council.

Incumbent Sandra Tooley reclaimed her position for District 2 on the Valdosta City Council after a close race with Vernotis Williams.

Tooley received 168 votes to Williams' 138 votes.

Tooley said that she's glad the race is over but wishes that there had been a better turn out at the polls.

"If you want something, you've got to give something, if you want something you have to put in a little effort. All the talk is okay but they have to put forth action, they got to get involved," said Tooley.

Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox said that roughly six percent of people turned out to the polls.

Three percent of that was from early voting.

That averages out to about 800 people in total.

The votes will be recounted and finalized by Friday.

To see more of Southwest Georgia's results, visit WALB's Election Results page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!