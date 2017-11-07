Americus voters re-elect incumbent

Voters in Americus decided to keep their mayor for another term.

The votes were tallied Tuesday night, with incumbent Mayor Barry Blount retaining his title as mayor for four more years.

Blount said he is thankful for previous and future opportunities and proud of all that has been done in Americus with plans to continue to bring more improvements.

"I'm certainly grateful to the people of Americus for re-electing me for a fourth term and I'm extremely grateful for their support. And I look forward to another four years of building on the success that we've had over the last twelve years," said Blount.

Blount said he grew up in Americus and has no intentions of giving up serving the city.

You can see more Election Day results on WALB's election results page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!