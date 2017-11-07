Fighting Tigers provide a new show in the town of Cuthbert

Tucked away in the city of Cuthbert, on the historic campus of Andrew College is a breath of fresh air.

This fall marks the inaugural season for the men's basketball team.

Leesburg native Jamie Brooks is the captain of the ship in which he had to build literally from scratch.

"We didn't have a locker room, now we do," said Brooks. "We didn't have basketballs."

The Fighting Tigers head coach has both now, plus a 14-man roster that includes five freshmen from South Georgia.

Through two home wins, former Lee County and Terrell academy wing Jalin Wimberly is the team's leading scorer.

"We're trying to get Cuthbert and Andrew College on the radar," said Wimberly. "So we're just trying to showcase what Cuthbert can do."

Since being named head coach last December, Brooks is building a new family in Cuthbert. And he's spared time with his own to lay the foundation.

"I've been on the road every day except mainly three days that's Christmas, New Year's, New Year's Eve," said Brooks. "And every other day I was in a gym somewhere trying to get players to buy into what we're doing."

Andrew was picked to finish last in the GCAA preseason coach's poll.

Crisp County native Ijon Owens says that's all the motivation they need.

"We know teams are looking down on us, we got number 9, so we got to come in with a chip on our shoulder," said Owens.

Their next home game is against PD Sports Prep next Tuesday, November 14th in Cuthbert,

