ADDU makes drug arrest after traffic stop

A man was arrested Tuesday evening after a traffic stop led to a drug bust.

According to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, Carlos Waters, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

ADDU said that the interdiction team received a tip that Waters would be in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Officers stopped Waters in the 1700 block of Schley Avenue around 6 p.m.

According to ADDU, when officers approached the vehicle, they could smell marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of his vehicle.

During the search, officers found marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

Officers also discovered that Waters was on probation and contacted the Department of Community Supervision. Once they arrived on scene, Waters told them that there was more marijuana at his house in the 1100 block of West Waddell Avenue.

A member from the Department of Community Supervision and ADDU went to Waters' home and conducted a search where cocaine and marijuana were found.

Waters faces the following charges for the traffic stop:

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute

Waters faces these charges for the items found in his residence:

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Below is the total value of the drugs collected in this case:

310.2 grams of marijuana at an approx value of $9,306

23.1 grams of cocaine at an approx value of $2,310

37.5 pills of ecstasy at an approx value of $750

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!