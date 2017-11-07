Albany Ward 2 commission race goes to runoff

The Ward 2 Race will now be decided in a runoff election. (Source: WALB)

There were five candidates vying for the Ward 2 commission seat in Albany this election.

After numbers came in on Election Day, it was determined there will be a runoff between Matt Fuller and incumbent Bobby Ray Coleman.

Camia Hopson, Ivey Hines and Haryl Dabney Jr. were the other candidates on the ballot.

There was a total of 917 votes, below is the breakdown of the results:

Matt Fuller: 38%

Bobby Ray Coleman: 26%

Camia Hopson: 21%

Ivey Hines: 9%

Haryl Dabney Jr: 6%

Fuller, a first-time candidate in Albany, congratulated all his opponents in the race.

"To all the other candidates, everyone ran a really great race and worked really hard. This is a lot of work, so they have done a great job themselves. And moving forward we are ready to win this thing outright here in the runoff. And looking forward to being city commissioner of Ward 2."

WALB News 10 spoke to incumbent Commissioner Bobby Coleman, who finished second in Tuesday's vote count. He declined to speak with us on camera, saying he was very tired after a long Election Day.

The runoff race will be held for Fuller and Coleman on Tuesday, December 5.

You can see more of the Election Day results on WALB's election results page.

