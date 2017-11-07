Be prepared: How will La Niña affect winter?

January 2017 went down in history. Not for the cold or snow, but instead for the number of tornadoes.

The tornado outbreak was set up by the sixth warmest and second wettest winter ever recorded.

Big parts of winter weather can be the development of El Niño or La Niña. El Niño brings warming to the eastern equatorial Pacific waters, and La Niña brings cooling.

These Pacific Ocean anomalies can have big impacts on the winter weather patterns.

The Climate Prediction Center has put out a La Niña Watch for the upcoming months, meaning La Niña conditions are likely.

South Georgia has not had a cold winter since 2010. That year the region was coming off a moderate El Niño and heading to a strong La Niña in December.

December 2010 ended up being the coldest ever recorded.

The two strongest Niñas in the last 50 years happened in 1989 and 1973. Both had big winter storms associated with it.

What does all this mean as we prepare for winter? WALB First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman gives answers Thursday at 6:00.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!