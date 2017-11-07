WALB Team of the Week (11/7/17): Lee co. wins Trojan war and region title

Lee County takes its second team of the week (Source: WALB)

For better or for worse, the final week of the regular season decided the fate of many area teams.

Friday night's outcome presented the best-case scenario for the High school football team of the week.

Lee County topped Coffee 23-7 in what served as the Region 1-6A championship game.

The win earned the Trojan their first region title since 2013 and tied the mark for best regular season in program history at (9-1).

Lee County will host the Richmond Hill to open the Class-AAAAAA playoffs Friday night in Leesburg.

