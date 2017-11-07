Westover's Octavia Jones hangs up the headset

A few days after the season, Westover High School is on the search for a new head football coach.

Octavia Jones has stepped down as the head coach of the Patriots.

Jones is looking to transition into an administrative role.

He led the team for eight seasons totaling a career record of (41-43).

Jones has the most wins of any Patriots coach all time, and led Westover to it's only region championship in school history back in 2013.

His most proud mark as the Patriots coach is helping earn players scholarships on the next level.

23 former Patriots were on college football rosters this past season.

"We've given student athletes an opportunity to go on to college and pursue their dreams, so I'm definitely satisfied with that portion o f it," said Jones. "I had personal aspirations and goals of winning a state championship. Didn't get that done, but I'm pleased with the progress we made."

The patriots finished the season (4-6) missing the postseason.

Jones remains the Athletics director as he seeks an administrative role in the school system.

