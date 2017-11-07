GSW School of Nursing grads pass state boards at 93 percent rate

According to recently published 2017 data, approximately 93 percent of Georgia Southwestern State University nursing graduates passed the state licensure exam on their first attempt, beating the state and national average of 85 percent.

"The success our graduates experience when taking the state licensure exam speaks to how well they are prepared in the classroom and in the clinical environment," said School of Nursing Dean Sandra Daniel, Ph.D. "Our faculty are dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge and experience necessary to become successful nurses. We are very excited for the class of 2017 and for their success on this exam."

The GSW School of Nursing is accredited by the Georgia Board of Nursing and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

It is ranked as one of the top nursing schools in Georgia for quality and affordability.

For additional information about the GSW School of Nursing, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!