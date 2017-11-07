Agriculture labor relations forum assists farmers’ about safe practices

Folks listening in on a session at the day and a half long forum. (Source: WALB)

Farmers across Georgia gathered at the UGA Tifton Conference Center on Tuesday.

Around 100 people were there to learn more about labor regulations for farms of all sizes.

This year's agriculture labor relations forum discussed Department of Transportation regulations, workers compensation and wage fairness.

Charles Hall, the executive director of Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, said the forum is a refresher course to hear from industry experts about safe practices.

"I think it's just making sure the growers have the information that they need to be able to operate their farms and their agribusinesses and not have issues with violating any government regulations," explained Hall.

Hall said this is the second year his association along with the Georgia Farm Bureau and other sponsors have hosted the day and a half event. He said he expects to host another conference next year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!