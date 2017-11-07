Tift Co. students preserve green beans for some hands-on learning

Students canning green beans to preserve them. After Cargle gets the jars pressurized, students will take home the green beans to their families on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Some South Georgia students are moving outside the classroom and into the garden.

On Tuesday, one Tift County school helped students learn about agriculture and nutrition by canning green beans.

Students at J.T. Reddick School are taking part in the Tift County School's farm to school program.

Green beans are snapped, broken, and filled to the brim in cans, all in an effort for students to learn about healthy eating and agriculture.

Ty Dorden is one of 100 6th grade students at J.T. Reddick School in Tifton who participated in Tuesday's experiential learning exercise.

"I like snapping them and it was really fun and you really got to spend time with your friends," said Dorden.

With more than six bushels of green beans, students could interact firsthand with preserving their own produce and learning about the nutritional benefits.

"It prepares me for the future because I really want to be a farmer when I grow up. So, it's kind of teaching me ahead of time," said Dorden.

Jimmy Cargle, an agriculture education teacher, said agriculture classes can help students in other academic realms as well.

"It is a proven fact that students who take agriculture do better in science and math than students who do not," said Cargle.

This connection extends beyond the farm to school program, but into the students' lives in years to come.

"It means satisfaction in seeing students excel in the future," said Cargle.

Cargle, along with Vanessa Hayes, the Tift County Schools Nutrition Director, want to see students grow and preserve their own food.

"It's not only an educational tool, but it's a life survival tool. So we're teaching them how to take care of themselves and feed themselves," explained Hayes.

Preserving today that prepares students, like Dorden, for tomorrow.

"It's just really fun. It makes me happy that Mr. Cargle is doing this for us, because like I said, it's preparing us for the future," said Dorden.

This is the third year students canned green beans at J.T. Reddick school.

And Cargle and Hayes said they plan to continue this educational opportunity again next year.

