Officials hold surprise seat belt check at Lee Co. High School

Seatbelt safety information cards were handed out, instead of tickets. (Source: WALB)

Lee County police and firefighters staged a second surprise seat belt check at Lee County High School Tuesday morning. This comes after WALB's Melissa Hodges' special report revealed about a quarter of its student drivers were counted not wearing seat belts during a seat belt survey in October.

Just a few, less than an estimated 5 percent, weren't wearing a seat belt correctly or at all.

Firefighter Kyle Lentz said it was actually the teachers and other adults entering campus Tuesday morning with the most seat belt problems.

Leesburg Police and Lee County Fire Department officials conducted a "Click It or Ticket" seat belt check at two Lee County High School entrance points.

No tickets were issued.

Instead, authorities gave verbal warnings and handed out information about seat belt safety.

Although an exact count wasn't taken, Lentz said it was a 'visual' count, the vast majority of drivers had a seat belt on correctly, a big improvement over October's survey.

"Pretty much everyone has been wearing their seat belt. There have been a few that haven't been wearing them properly, they had the shoulder strap and put it behind them, either way, that is still a seat belt violation," said Lt. James Vick with the Leesburg Police Department.

Lentz helps facilitate the high school's Students Against Destructive Decisions program, also known as SADD.

SADD was formed after the senior class lost 17-year-old Anne Marie Eubanks when she was ejected in a car crash at the start of the school year.

Lentz said that the school's principal has been giving daily reminders to students about seat belt safety, and SADD has been making seat belt safety a priority.

Lentz told me it seems that the students have gotten the message, that taking a moment to click in your seat belt is important.

If your school is interested in learning more about conducting student seat belt checks and other safe driving education, you can contact Firefighter Kyle Lentz at the Lee County Fire Department at (229) 759-6090.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!