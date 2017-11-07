Police: Woman charged after wrecking stolen vehicle in Tifton

Tifton police said Sophia Taylor, 30, of Leesburg is being charged with theft by taking a vehicle.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to 8th Street and Carolina Drive to find a Toyota Camry had struck a tree in the 100 block of Carolina Drive.

Simultaneously, Tifton dispatch learned that someone had stolen a Toyota Camry from the Carson Motel.

It was later discovered that Taylor was the driver of the stolen car that crashed on Carolina Drive. Now she is being held at the Tift County Jail.

Police said Taylor is also facing driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI charges.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!