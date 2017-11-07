Turnout light in Albany Ward 2 race

Only 18 people voted at Albany Middle precinct by lunchtime. (Source: WALB)

Voter turnout is light for the only municipal election happening in Albany Tuesday.

By lunchtime, there had been just 18 voters at the Albany Middle School precinct.

As of 3 p.m., 427 people cast a ballot out of more than 6,000 registered voters.

Ward 2 voters are choosing between five candidates, including the incumbent, for the city commission seat.

One poll worker said this was the "slowest" turnout she has seen during her two years working elections.

"You have got to know who is running your city and your county. You should have a voice in that," said Sabrina Bryant.

The five precincts in the Ward 2 race will close at 7 p.m. They are Albany Middle School, Jackson Heights Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, Phoebe Education Building and Palmyra Methodist Church.

