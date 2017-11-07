Small business owners happy about fair crowds

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair is expected to bring in anywhere between 40 and 60 thousand people to Albany in the next week. (Source: WALB)

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair is expected to bring in anywhere between 40,000 and 60,000 people to Albany in the next week.

The Exchange Club of Albany runs the regional fair each year. Many members of the club also own small businesses locally.

Chuck Knight at Knight's Appliances said it's hard to tell if the fair helps bring business because this is always a busy time of year. He said regardless, people coming to Albany from elsewhere is always a good thing.

"I think at the end of the day, for this community, it's a huge benefit because it brings in a lot of tax dollars. It brings people into the community that might not come into the community and they may see places where they want to shop while they are here," explained Knight.

The fair opened its gates Tuesday and runs through Sunday evening.

