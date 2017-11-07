UPDATE: Power restored after transformer fire in Albany

A transformer fire knocked out power to the south side of Albany Tuesday afternoon for about an hour.

The transformer is in the 100 block of North Front Street.

Albany Dispatch said the call came in shortly after 4 pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said the power outage affected the server they use to tally votes.

