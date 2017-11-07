Health officials inspect Southwest Georgia Regional Fair vendors

Thirty-nine food trucks and stands are set up at the fairgrounds and now open for you to enjoy. (Source: WALB)

If you are headed to the Southwest Georgia Regional Fair for the food, you're in luck.

Thirty-nine food trucks and stands are set up at the fairgrounds and now open for attendees to enjoy.

Environmental health inspectors spent the day looking at vendor set-ups and making sure they are up to the state's requirements.

Tents must have screens lined around them as well as something on the floor on top of the dirt.

Water units must be working properly and all vendors must have sanitizers at the right strength.

"Before they can even start cooking, they have to be inspected before they prepare food," said Environmental Health Specialist Patrina Dawson. "So we check coolers and stuff, we temp meat. If they have hamburgers, chicken, we check those to make sure they are at the right temperature, less than 41."

Inspectors said they don't usually have to tell vendors to leave.

They began inspecting early Tuesday morning so if vendors had issues, inspectors helped them make changes to bring them up to code.

