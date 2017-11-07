GBI on Texas shooting : 'I don't think you can ever anticipate this'

GBI agents said many Americans are afraid after the several deadly mass shootings this year. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it believes we are in an environment now where people have to be more vigilant than ever.

Director Vernon Keenan said the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas shows that you just never know where violence will occur.

"We're very concerned about, I don't think you can ever anticipate this. What we do have control over is how we respond," said Keenan.

Keenan said law enforcement agencies across the nation are working on perfecting their responses to active shooter situations to minimize the harm and causalities.

