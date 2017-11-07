The 2017 Exchange Club Fair brings its own FLAVOR

'Wolf' is from Blue Ridge, and is a regular (SOURCE: WALB)

The 71st annual South Georgia Regional Fair is officially open in Albany.

A native of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Cary Scoggins, also known as 'Wolf,' has been in the food business for many years now.

"I've been doing this since 1959, with my granddaddy," he said.

This is his 12th year setting up a tent at the Southwest Georgia Regional Fair, serving pork rinds covered in his own flare, with homemade spices.

"I grow all my own peppers up in Blue Ridge, Georgia where I live."

Wolf says this fair is one of the best. Over the year's he says he fell in love with the people in South Georgia.

"Whenever I come down. it's kind of like coming to a family reunion kind of deal."

"This is my pride and joy. My hushpuppy machine," said Tony Jennette, who is new to the family reunion. He's been in the food business for years, but this is the first year bringing his truck to the fair.

"I have extraordinary food. We do everything from scratch and hand-breaded."

From snow crab clusters, to fried shrimp, Jeannette says he does it all. He says he's had great feedback from other places around the south. He's hoping folks here enjoy his food. too.



"I am really excited because it's a pretty big fair and it looks like it's going to be a great turnout."

While the smells and looks of the food draws people to vendors, it may be more than the food that keeps people smiling and coming back.

"It is an experience because you get to come out and I'm going to make you have fun," said Wolf. "If I see somebody frowning, I don't like it man. This place is for good times, positive vibes and none of the negative."

There are about 40 food vendors here this week. Many are new to town, others are food trucks you've probably seen at events downtown.

If you are planning to come to the fair this week, come hungry!

