CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglar steals shotgun, cash from Albany business

The owner says the burglar stole cash and a shotgun from the business (Source: WALB)

Caught on camera, a masked burglar took his time scouring through an Albany vitamin shop, and getting away with a shotgun.

Surveillance video captured a man breaking into the Summerlin Vitamins, Vapor Corner and Fireworks around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

The burglar broke through a door window and crawled along the store floor.

Owner Lee Summerlin said the burglar got away with some cash, and a shotgun.

Summerlin said APD detectives were surprised by the amount of time the burglar was in the store.

"According to the video, he spent about 11 or 12 minutes in the store," said Owner Lee Summerlin. "And he said he had never seen a burglar stay in a business like that. Especially not knowing whether there was an alarm going off-- or cameras."

The video showed the man wearing a shiny metallic jacket with blue strips around the arms, waist, and wrists.

He had a blue bandana around his face.

Store owners also said he stole a jacket with a Beau Rivage casino logo on it.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

