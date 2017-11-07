Firefighters encourage extinguisher checks after recall

If you have a fire extinguisher at home you may want to check it out.

37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers have been recalled nationwide.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says hundreds of the Kidde models can become clogged and fail to work during an emergency.

The recall involves Kidde extinguishers made between January 1973 and August of 2017.

"There's 134 different models out there, and the problem is that they won't work when they're supposed to and it has caused one death," said Tim Connell, Fire Marshal.

