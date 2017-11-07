Valdosta juvenile accused of burglary

Just before 4:00 p.m. Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a house in the 500 block of University Drive on a burglary call.

The resident said an unknown person had forced their way into the home and had stolen his personal property. Officers saw a glass door of the residence shattered.

Within a few hours, the investigation revealed that a 14-year-old juvenile had some of the stolen property, which was verified by the resident.

WALB cannot identify a juvenile unless he is charged with one of Georgia's "Seven deadly sins."

"The Valdosta Police Department continues to urge parents to know the whereabouts of their children. Furthermore, it is imperative to question your children if they are found to suddenly be in possession of goods/property with no explanation," said Lt. Adam Bembry of VPD.

VPD is currently working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to charge the juvenile with a felony count of Burglary.

