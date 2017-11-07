Polls now open in Georgia, including in Albany

Coffee Co. sheriff’s deputies have a charged a 78-year-old man with two counts of domestic violence, as they investigate a charge that he struck his wife and son during an altercation.More >>
Voters are now casting their ballots in Albany as residents living in Ward II determine who they want to represent them on the City of Albany Board of Commissioners.More >>
Leesburg city leaders moved forward with their proposal for a recreational park in Lee County.More >>
Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit said active shooter events are random, and every church both small and large need to invest in security measures.More >>
Traditionally, armed robberies increase in South Georgia during the holidays. So, what do you do if you are in a bank or store when robbers attack??More >>
