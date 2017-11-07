Polls now open in Georgia, including in Albany

Voters are now casting their ballots in Albany, as residents living in Ward II determine who they want to represent them on the City of Albany Board of Commissioners.

Five precincts are operating in Albany including: Sherwood Elementary, Albany Middle, Jackson Heights Elementary, Phoebe Healthworks, and Palmyra Methodist Church.

Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor, said not everyone will need to head to the polls, just those living in Ward II. Those needing assistance with determining whether or not they are eligible to vote should call the Dougherty County Elections Office at 229-431-3247.

"It's the local race. To me, it's those individuals that you could actually pick up the phone and call. Those individuals that you could actually come downtown and see face-to-face," Nickerson said.

Five candidates are on the ballot including Bobby Coleman (Incumbent), CaMia Hopson, Haryl Dabney, Ivey Hines, and Matt Fuller.

The elections office hopes people will get out and vote, especially since the office experienced low voter turnout during the early voting period.

Nickerson said of the 6,000 eligible voters living in Ward II, and around 120 people voted during the three-week early voting period.

The polls will close at 7:00 p.m. Voters will need a picture I.D., like a Georgia driver's license or passport.

In order to take a seat with the other commissioners, the winning candidate must receive a majority of the vote.

In none of the candidates receives the majority of the vote, a run-off will take place between the two candidates with the highest number of votes, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

