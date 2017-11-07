Former Dougherty Trojan begins USAF career

San Antonio, Texas - (Joint Hometown News Service)

U.S. Air Force Airman Melvin J. Carter, III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Carter is the son of Adrienne D. Boone, Melvin J. Carter, Desmond Boone, and Teresa D. Alls, all of Albany, Ga.

He is a 2016 graduate of Dougherty Comprehensive High School, in Albany.

