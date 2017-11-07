Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit to host active shooter training

Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit said active shooter events are random and every church both small and large need to invest in security measures. (Source: WALB)

Albany law enforcement has already scheduled an active shooter training for church leaders.

Albany law enforcement has scheduled an active shooter training for church leaders.

Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit said active shooter events are random, and every church both small and large need to invest in security measures.

This after, Sunday's deadly church shooting in Texas, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Miles away from Georgia, but for Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) Commander, Major Prurince Dice, it was a personal attack.

"This is sad, people can't even go to church," Dice remarked, a place that he and others count on to be a safe-haven

Dice received numerous calls from pastors and deacons on how they can protect their congregation.

"My advice is to only have one access point into the facilities," Dice explained.

Pastor Butch Knight said he already limits access to parts of First Baptist Church on Sundays.

"At certain times we have cut off access to hallways and certain things or certain parts of the building so that we know that people are coming in and where they're coming in to," Knight remarked.

Knight has church staff that watch for suspicious activity, and installed cameras throughout the church.

"We are constantly evaluating what we do and what we are observing and seeing and certainly this morning we had some meetings about renewing some of the practices," Pastor Knight explained.

Like the airport or the courthouse, "It's going to have to get to a point where we have to screen people with metal detectors," Dice remarked, but now God's house.

"Not to be complacent at thinking that this won't possibly happen to us," Dice explained.

Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit will hosts the Active Shooter training on November 28th at the Civic Center at 6 p.m.

A big topic on the agenda will be advice on whether church officials should allow their congregation to carry guns if they have a license to carry.

