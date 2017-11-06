Leesburg to submit proposal for Mega Recreational Complex

On Monday night, city council members approved their proposal for a 100-acre Recreational Complex. (Source: WALB)

Leesburg city leaders moved forward with their proposal for a recreational park in Lee County. (Source: WALB)

Leesburg city leaders moved forward with their proposal for a recreational park in Lee County.

On Monday night, city council members approved their proposal for a 100-acre recreational complex.

They also voted to make their own offer with the property owner.

The complex would be located near Leesburg West Bypass, and the Kinchafoonee Creek.

The concept includes a recreation office, football/soccer fields, softball/baseball fields, an agricultural center, a marina, an amphitheater, a family picnic area and walking trails.

"We knew we had to have some place that had a good road facility and the Bypass certainly does and we also wanted to have something to backed up...that we have a river or some type of water, and water has become a fantastic thing in Lee County, sort of like it's an undiscovered sport," City Manager, Bob Alexander said.

Leesburg city leaders will submit the recreational proposal on Friday to Lee County officials.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!