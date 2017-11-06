Leesburg city council approves firearm range for officers

The proposed site would be at the water treatment facility. (Source: WALB)

Leesburg police officers will no longer have to travel to other cities to practice firing their weapons.

Leesburg city council leaders approved building a new firearm range for officers on Monday night.

The proposed site would be at the water treatment facility.

City leaders performed a study to determine if the gunshots would disturb residents.

They found the shots would not be disruptive for more than a quarter of a mile.

In the past, the police department would travel to other cities with a range since Leesburg doesn't have it's own.

"It's really important that the police officers have plenty of training on firing arms because when there's an emergency situation, you want them to be on top of their game on that," City Manager Bob Alexander explained.

The state requires every officer, full time and part time, to be qualified with their weapons at a minimum of once a year, but recommends twice a year.

Leesburg city leaders plan to start building the new firearm range as soon as possible, per the schedule of Public Works Department, since it would be located on their grounds.

