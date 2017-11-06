ABAC honor society collects items for veterans

Folks can drop off supplies for vets at the box located in Baldwin Library. (Source: WALB)

Some Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students are giving back and encouraging others to do the same.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is collecting personal care items for veterans.

Deodorant, dental floss, and razors are just a few things being collected.

The box collecting the items is placed by the book checkout at the Baldwin Library on campus.

Phi Theta Kappa Vice President of Leadership Keira Nicely said she's glad she's able to give back to veterans.

"Something as big as they're doing, we can just only do something so small. So it means a lot to actually, contribute to something for them," said Nicely.

The honor society is not sure which veteran's organization they will be donating to just yet but anyone can drop off items until November 30.

