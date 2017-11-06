Tifton nonprofit to host CASA fundraiser for foster children

Four of the five playhouses CASA has for the raffle so far. The fifth playhouse will be donated on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

A Tifton nonprofit wants to raise money for foster children across four local counties.

The Coastal Plain Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA is hosting its 9th annual Playhouse fundraiser.

Anyone is able to buy a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the five handmade playhouses.

Coastal Plain CASA Advocacy Coordinator Julie Mitcham said the nonprofit helps foster children in Tift, Worth, Turner and Irwin Counties.

"It's a wonderful fundraiser for a wonderful cause for our foster children of our community," said Mitcham.

You can purchase tickets at their office or select locations within Tifton.

The drawing will be held December 2, at 7:30 in front of First Baptist Church on Love Avenue.

