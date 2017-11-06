Tifton's 20th Street repaving project now 95 percent complete

People in Tifton are soon going to see a construction-free 20th Street.

"From Old Ocilla to highway 41 is the busiest east to west route in the city of Tifton," explained Tifton's Vice Mayor Wes Ehlers.

Ehlers said a project that had lasted for months is now 95 percent complete.

"This is one of the busiest routes in the city of Tifton," said Ehlers.

Ehlers said he's excited that the 20th Street repaving project is nearly complete.

"Well, it was a need. There's no doubt about it. I've driven on this road for years and it was very bumpy. It was probably one of our worst roads as far as our busy roads in Tifton," explained Ehlers.

The two and a half mile project began in July.

Ehlers said the $2.3 million Special Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, funded the endeavor.

"I think the people understood this was going to be a complex project and we've all worked together to make this as easy as possible," said Ehlers.

Annabell Gone is a sales associate at the Friendly Express who said she's glad the construction is clearing.

"It's probably about a month. It was really difficult to get in here just because they were redoing it," said Gone.

Gone said it took her an extra five minutes to get into work and she lives just down the road.

"It was very inconvenient," explained Gone, "Most people that live around here kept coming anyway even if it was an inconvenience."

Now, Ehler's said the four-lane roadway and the water pipes underneath are all new. In addition sidewalks and curbs have been updated.

"The roads are a lot better," said Gone.

Ehlers said all that's left for crews to do is level the sewer mains and expects the project to be fully completed by the end of November.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!