Crews begin cleanup in mobile home parks

Crews began picking up debris in the mobile home parks on Monday. (Source: WALB)

You may see some work getting underway in the Willow Nook mobile home park this week and on Holly Drive in the weeks to come.

On Monday crews started removing debris from the entrance of the once populated mobile home park on Sylvester Road that January's tornado destroyed.

Dougherty County leaders partnered with Ceres Environmental Services to tear down the mobile homes that aren't safe for people to live in.

Before demolition begins, crews have to remove everything around the homes themselves, including trees that are dead.

"The plan is to remove all of the debris around the mobile homes and then it will give us an easy, safe workplace so the demolition can run smoothly," explained Brent Whitten, the Project Manager with Ceres.

Ivy, Big Pines Estate, and Piney Woods mobile homes parks are all expected to be cleared in the next few months.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!