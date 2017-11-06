Turnover-riddled Lady Jets Tip-off classic opened basketball season

The annual Lady Jets tip-off classic got the basketball season off to a fast start in Americus this weekend.

Four teams played four games in the Hangar at South Georgia Tech this weekend.

Albany Tech split its two games against Southern Union and Denmark Tech.

The Lady Titans offense thrived through Albany native Cekeya Mack, who led the team in scoring both games.

South Georgia Tech swept the classic against the same two foes.

Sophomore guard Dakota Toney was the catalyst for the Lady Jets. She posted 31 points through the two games.

But as season openers go, there was plenty of sloppy play. The kind of play both coaches will focus on this week.

"We've got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball," said Lady Jets coach James Frey. "We turned it over 31 times (Saturday), you're not going to beat a lot of people turning the ball over 31 times."

Albany Tech suffered a similar problem against Southern Union's aggressive trapping defense, but were unable to pull off the win.

"We had 26 turnovers. We're talking about 26 turnovers and we missed 15 free throws," said Lady Titans coach Kenneth Williams. "I think we ended up losing by 10. If we don't turn the ball over 26 times, we make 8 or 9 of those free throws, it's a totally different game."

Coaches can recall turnover stats better than their children's birthdays.

The Lady Jets and Lady Titans next game will be against each other Wednesday night at Albany State's HPER gym.

