WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/6/17): Payne's triple coverage catch

The final week of the regular season produced highlight after highlight, but only one could win the high school football play of the week.

Americus-Sumter hosted Carver in the season finale.

Panthers QB Kierston Harvey threw into triple coverage and AJ Payne came down with it for the touchdown.

The region 1-AAAA champs defeated Carver 27-16 Friday night.

This play got 368 votes on Facebook for the win.

