Irwin Co. the top south GA team in final Class-A Public rankings - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
The Indians are the Region 2-A champions (Source: WALB) The Indians are the Region 2-A champions (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

Four area football teams cracked the final top 10 of the GHSA Class-A Public rankings with Irwin County leading the way. Here is the full top 10:

(Record in parenthesis, final ranking to the right)

1. Manchester  (10-0) 14.06 

2. Irwin County (9-1) 13.73 

3. Emanuel County Institute (9-1) 13.47 

4. Clinch County (8-2) 13.15 

5. Commerce (8-2) 13.11 

6. Mitchell County (9-1) 13.02 

7. Macon County (7-3) 12.94 

8. Mt. Zion, Carroll (8-2) 12.80 

9. Marion County (8-2) 12.63 

10. Pelham (8-2) 12.37

Find the full ranking on the GHSA website.

