Irwin Co. the top south GA team in final Class-A Public rankings

Four area football teams cracked the final top 10 of the GHSA Class-A Public rankings with Irwin County leading the way. Here is the full top 10:

(Record in parenthesis, final ranking to the right)

1. Manchester (10-0) 14.06

2. Irwin County (9-1) 13.73

3. Emanuel County Institute (9-1) 13.47

4. Clinch County (8-2) 13.15

5. Commerce (8-2) 13.11

6. Mitchell County (9-1) 13.02

7. Macon County (7-3) 12.94

8. Mt. Zion, Carroll (8-2) 12.80

9. Marion County (8-2) 12.63

10. Pelham (8-2) 12.37

Find the full ranking on the GHSA website.

