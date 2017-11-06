Irwin Co. the top south GA team in final Class-A Public rankings

Four area football teams cracked the final top 10 of the GHSA Class-A Public rankings with Irwin County leading the way. Here is the full top 10:
(Record in parenthesis, final ranking to the right)
1. Manchester (10-0) 14.06
2. Irwin County (9-1) 13.73
3. Emanuel County Institute (9-1) 13.47
4. Clinch County (8-2) 13.15
5. Commerce (8-2) 13.11
6. Mitchell County (9-1) 13.02
7. Macon County (7-3) 12.94
8. Mt. Zion, Carroll (8-2) 12.80
9. Marion County (8-2) 12.63
10. Pelham (8-2) 12.37
Find the full ranking on the GHSA website.
