$60K worth of drugs recovered in Albany bust, 1 arrested

Drug agents recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, landing one man behind bars.

Albany Dougherty Drug agents arrested Edgar Martin Junior, 56, after they found cocaine, marijuana, and cash on the 500 block of Carver Street in Albany.

In all, agents recovered over 445 grams of cocaine and over 165 grams of marijuana, with a combined total worth close to $60,000, and $16,000 in cash.

Major Prurince Dice said Martin got these drugs from a larger dealer possibly in Albany.

"There's no doubt in my mind that there are some other people connected to this case. And if they're connected, you can rest assured that we will arrest them," said Major Dice.

Martin is now charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

This is the 13th drug arrest ADDU agents have reported within the past two weeks.

