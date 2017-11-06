Windows shattered, purse stolen in multiple car break-ins

Dougherty County Police are investigating multiple car break-ins overnight at an apartment complex.

WALB's cameras were there as investigators collected evidence and took fingerprints off of some of the cars broken into.

It happened at the Brick Pointe Apartments on the 200 block of Holly Drive Sunday night.

Police said someone broke into two cars by smashing the windows.

Detectives said the person attempted to break into another two vehicles but was unsuccessful.

Sergeant McVey said they're expecting to see an uptick in car break-ins during the holiday season, and urges people to lock up their vehicles.

"People still leave their doors unlocked, they leave guns inside the cars, valuables, purses, computers. That needs to come to an end," said Sgt. McVey. "People need to start carrying it inside with them. One person's purse was stolen."

Sergeant McVey urges people to bring valuables into their homes instead of leaving them in their cars.

If you have any information about these entering autos, you are asked to call the Dougherty County Police at (229) 430-6600.

