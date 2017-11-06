Dougherty Admin. to renegotiate morgue deal with Phoebe

Dougherty Co. Commissioners are studying a lease agreement with Phoebe for space at Phoebe North. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty Co. commissioners have not yet made a decision on whether to accept a lease agreement with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, in an effort to give the coroner more morgue space.

Commissioners met this Monday.

The proposed contract with the hospital would give the county coroner additional morgue space at Phoebe North.

County Administrator Richard Crowdis said his ultimate goal is for the county to not pay the proposed rent, which is a little over $5,000 a year.

Instead of paying rent, Crowdis wants to propose the county cover utilities and cleanup costs at Phoebe North's morgue.

"The county administrator is going to go back and renegotiate some aspects of the proposed contract with the hospital. And he will make a recommendation at the next meeting," said Mike McCoy, Assistant County Administrator.

Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB last week that sharing the current morgue with Phoebe Main is becoming more difficult because of his need for more space.

Commissioners will vote on the lease agreement on November 20.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

