Coffee man arrested in shooting incident

Coffee County sheriff’s authorities have arrested a 47-year-old Douglas man on aggravated assault and other charges following a shooting that occurred at a home Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a shooting call, at a home off Whippoorwill Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The 76-year-old male victim was found lying on the floor in the residence with a severe gunshot wound to his hand.

He was initially transported by EMS to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment and later to another medical facility.

A witness at the scene identified the shooter as David Wayne Carpenter of Haley Circle in Coffee County. The witness added that Carpenter had fired multiple shots towards the residence from the roadway before fleeing in a vehicle.

A vehicle matching that description was spotted by other deputies on GA Highway 32 East. Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol, and other authorities were able to take Carpenter into custody.

Multiple charges against Carpenter are pending, including aggravated assault, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist in this matter is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227

