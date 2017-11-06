Terrell Co. schools locked down by Albany robbery

Two schools in Dawson are being 'locked down' due to an Albany bank robbery.

Authorities said that Cooper Carver Elementary School, and Terrell Middle High School are under the condition in case robbers head that way from Albany, where the Renasant Bank was held up about 1:35 Monday afternoon.

