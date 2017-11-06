Albany Police investigate bank robbery

Jim Wallace reports that the Renasant Bank on North Westover Blvd. is surrounded by yellow police tape.

Investigators are around and inside the bank building, doing an examination of an armed robbery inside. No one was hurt.

APD said that the FBI had been notified about a bank robbery, in which a shotgun was used.

They said that two people fled the scene in dark blue Thunderbird, possibly a 90’s model.

It was last seen heading north on North Point Blvd. The suspects were described by APD as a black man, about 5' 7", and a black woman.

Jim continues to follow this developing story, and will have more information when it becomes available.

